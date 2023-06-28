Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Decreases By 84.3%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 66,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

Shares of CLPS remained flat at $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 21,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,123. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.