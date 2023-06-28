Short Interest in Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Rises By 1,766.7%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,766.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CMOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,838. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

