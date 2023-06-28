Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Decreases By 95.5%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Deutsche Telekom Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 561,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Deutsche Telekom from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Telekom
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.