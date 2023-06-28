Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Decreases By 95.5%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 561,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

About Deutsche Telekom

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.