Short Interest in Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Increases By 1,000.0%

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.0 days.
Dongfang Electric Stock Performance
Shares of DNGFF remained flat at $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44. Dongfang Electric has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $1.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Dongfang Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
About Dongfang Electric
Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and sale of power generation equipment in China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Renewable Energy Equipment, Clean and Efficient Energy Equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern Manufacturing Services Industry, and Emerging Growth Industry.
