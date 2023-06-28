Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Decreases By 98.8%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Stock Down 6.7 %

OTCMKTS:GGII traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 261,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,304,761. Green Globe International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.

Get Green Globe International alerts:

About Green Globe International

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Green Globe International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.