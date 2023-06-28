Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Expands By 684.2%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 684.2% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heineken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Price Performance

Heineken stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. 583,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. Heineken has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $58.23.

Heineken Increases Dividend

Heineken Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.5385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

(Free Report)

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.