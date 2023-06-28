Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Drops By 88.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the May 31st total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,241. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0673 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.