Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Decreases By 95.2%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 150.4% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 483,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 290,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $302.53 million and a PE ratio of 149.31.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

