Short Interest in Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Rises By 4,400.0%

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) stock remained flat at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. Loomis AB has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $652.19 million during the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

