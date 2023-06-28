Short Interest in Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Rises By 876.0%

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,800 shares, an increase of 876.0% from the May 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 36.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Millennium Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Millennium Group International stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 154,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,510. Millennium Group International has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83.

Millennium Group International Company Profile

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, other Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers packaging products, including paper-based inner packaging boxes to industries and/or products, such as footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, and home electronics.

