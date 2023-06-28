Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Declines By 88.2%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mineral Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MALRY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $69.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

