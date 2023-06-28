Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Grows By 600.0%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Down 1.8 %

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 12,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,205. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

(Free Report)

Read More

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, salt, and steel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.