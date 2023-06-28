Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Grows By 47,700.0%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 47,700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MTN Group Price Performance

MTN Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. 9,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. MTN Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MTN Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

