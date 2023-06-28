Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Increases By 2,300.0%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Newcore Gold Price Performance
Newcore Gold stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,914. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Newcore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
