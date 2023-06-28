Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Declines By 96.6%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 470,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Spruce Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

