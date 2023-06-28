Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Expands By 2,576.5%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 2,576.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SQI Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of SQIDF stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
About SQI Diagnostics
