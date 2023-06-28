Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Drops By 93.8%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 4.2 %

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

