Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Drops By 93.8%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 4.2 %
Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $16.91.
About Taylor Wimpey
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Taylor Wimpey from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.