Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Increases By 2,984.4%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, an increase of 2,984.4% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 2.26% of Xcel Brands worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ XELB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,614. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.38. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

