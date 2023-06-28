Short Interest in Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Expands By 9,173.9%

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, an increase of 9,173.9% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yangzijiang Financial Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YNGFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. Yangzijiang Financial has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

Featured Stories

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

