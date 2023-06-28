Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Declines By 93.0%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

YZCAY stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. 7,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,477. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.5657 per share. This is an increase from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.