Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMEGF. Citigroup raised Siemens Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Siemens Energy stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

