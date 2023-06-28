SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

