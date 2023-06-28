Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the May 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Shares of Sika stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 82,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. Sika has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

