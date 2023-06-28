Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Decreased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $112.84. 149,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

