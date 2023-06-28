Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of MAXI stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

Get Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.