Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI) to Issue $0.68 Dividend

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50. Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

The Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (SURI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund employs an actively managed, multi-asset strategy that focuses on equity and debt securities of companies in the healthcare sector. The fund selects securities believed to be attractive investment opportunities SURI was launched on Feb 7, 2023 and is managed by Simplify.

