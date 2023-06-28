Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.43. Sinclair has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Research analysts predict that Sinclair will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sinclair by 20.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Sinclair by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,348,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after acquiring an additional 293,446 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

See Also

