SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -145.74%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

