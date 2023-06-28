SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.53.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
SL Green Realty Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of SLG stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -145.74%.
About SL Green Realty
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
