SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $70.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. SL Green Realty traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $29.71. 228,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,735,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.74%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

