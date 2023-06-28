SM Energy to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

SM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

SM stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

