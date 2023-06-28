SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$210.59 million for the quarter.
Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
