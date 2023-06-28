SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Shares of ADIV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

