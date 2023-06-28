SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:DIVS)

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.21. 529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $22.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.04% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

