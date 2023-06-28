SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Up 5%

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.58. 951,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,163,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $728.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartRent news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,918 shares of company stock worth $293,325. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SmartRent by 191,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SmartRent by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 395,854 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,058,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in SmartRent by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 686,334 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.