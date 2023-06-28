SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 1,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

The SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, as defined by its advisor. The actively managed fund can invest in firms across all geographies and market capitalization.

