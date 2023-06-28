SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Announces Dividend of $0.17

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.
SoFi Web 3 ETF Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of TWEB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. 1,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $21.14.
