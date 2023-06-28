SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Announces Dividend of $0.17

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TWEB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. 1,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

About SoFi Web 3 ETF

The SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Web 3.0 index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies around the globe that are positioned to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies associated with Web 3.0. TWEB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

