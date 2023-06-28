Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Up 1%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.70 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). Approximately 386,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 567,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.31).

Sosandar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £61.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

About Sosandar

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

Featured Stories

