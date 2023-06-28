Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.16.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

