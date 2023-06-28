S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.04. The company had a trading volume of 251,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,540. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $402.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.46 and its 200-day moving average is $355.82. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $5,948,167. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

