SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Increased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 468.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,578 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,000.

SRLN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.65. 175,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,593. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

