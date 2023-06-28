SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 712,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 413,921 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $18.46.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $5,437,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 171,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.