SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 144.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.3% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

