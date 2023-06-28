SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,217 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,240,000 after purchasing an additional 737,544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

