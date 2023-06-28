SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

