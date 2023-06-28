SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 124,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,440,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,151,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,223,000 after purchasing an additional 252,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. 176,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,505. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.