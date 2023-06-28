SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

