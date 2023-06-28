SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SDY opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

