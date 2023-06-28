SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 292.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,122 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.99% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,495,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $997,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of XRT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The firm has a market cap of $407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

