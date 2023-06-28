Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $266,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,933 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 134,675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 102,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,238,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

