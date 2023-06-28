Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

